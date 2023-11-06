ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO - Better Growth Than Its Peers With Better Asset Quality: IDBI Capital
ESAF Small Finance Bank launched its initial public offering on November 3, 2023 and the issue will close on Nov 7.
IDBI Capital's IPO Report
ESAF Small Finance Bank launched its initial public offering on November 3, 2023 and the issue will close on Nov 7. The company has set a price band in the range of Rs 57 to Rs 60 per equity share. The minimum order quantity is 250.
Rs 460 crore IPO consists of both fresh issue of Rs 390 crore and offer for sale of 1.2 crore shares by promoters and investors: PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz.
The promoter stake post stake sale would reduce to 62.6%. The market cap post listing would stand at Rs 380 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to meet future capital requirements in bank’s tier–I capital base.
Key Investment Rationale:
Better growth than its peers with better asset quality.
Main focus on company’s rural and semi-urban banking franchise.
Experienced board and key management personnel.
Competitive Strength
Deep grass root level understanding of the microfinance business.
Main focus on rural and semi-urban banking franchise.
Growing retail deposits portfolio.
Customer connections driven by its customer-centric products and processes and other non-financial services for micro loan customers.
Technology-driven model with a digital technology platform.
Experienced board and key managerial personnel and senior management personnel.
About the company
ESAF SFB is focused on unbanked and under-banked customer segments, especially in rural and semi-urban centres. As at June 30, 2023, its gross advances to its customers in rural and semi-urban centre’s (combined) accounted for 63% of the gross advances and 71.7% of its banking outlets were located in rural and semi-urban centres.
Among MSME-focused non banking financial companies in India, ESAF has one of the highest assets under management growth (at a compound annual growth rate of 39% FY21-FY23) and has also witnessed healthy deposit growth, at a CAGR of 28% FY21-FY23.
Further, the retail deposits of the banks grew at 23.07% CAGR.
ESAF SFB has a rapidly expanding network with 700 branches and 22 business correspondents as on June, 30 2023. At upper price band, IPO is priced at price/book value of 1.6 times based on FY23 with return on asset of 1.63%. We recommend 'Subscribe' for long term.
Key Risks:
The business is significantly dependent on its microloan segment. Any decrease in demand for its micro loans could adversely affect its business.
Micro Loans and some of its retail loans are unsecured. The inability to recover such advances on time or at all, could impact its business.
Its business is concentrated in South India, particularly in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
It faces challenges in its rural–focused Microfinance loan business, including the high cost of reaching customers, potential customers’ lack of financial and product awareness, and vulnerability of household income to local developments.
The Indian finance industry is intensely competitive. It faces intense competition in all its principal products and services.
