ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO - Better Growth Than Its Peers With Better Asset Quality: IDBI Capital

ESAF Small Finance Bank launched its initial public offering on November 3, 2023 and the issue will close on Nov 7. The company has set a price band in the range of Rs 57 to Rs 60 per equity share. The minimum order quantity is 250.

Rs 460 crore IPO consists of both fresh issue of Rs 390 crore and offer for sale of 1.2 crore shares by promoters and investors: PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz.

The promoter stake post stake sale would reduce to 62.6%. The market cap post listing would stand at Rs 380 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to meet future capital requirements in bank’s tier–I capital base.