Eris Lifesciences Q4 Review - Promotional Spend On The Rise For Extended Portfolio Offering: Motilal Oswal
On track to improve profitability of inorganic opportunities.
Motilal Oswal Report
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. delivered inline Q4 FY23, led by steady growth in base business and improved performance of Oaknet as well as insulin franchise.
Besides, addition of complimentary brands in medical/cosmetic dermatology from Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. is expected to enhance derma offerings going forward.
We remain positive on Eris Lifesciences aided by its:
robust portfolio offerings in antidiabetes, cardiovascular and dermatology segments through organic as well as inorganic route,
field force addition, which would expand coverage of specialist/consulting physicians, and
improving operating leverage.
