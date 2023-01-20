Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - Margins Inline; Miss In Revenue: Nirmal Bang
Eris Lifesciences’ Q3 FY23 results missed our estimate on the revenue front although margins came inline with estimates.
Nirmal Bang Report
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results missed our estimate on the revenue front although margins came inline with estimates. Consolidated revenue grew by 27.4% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 4.5 billion), led by consolidation of Oaknet.
Standalone revenue grew at a slower pace of 5% YoY to Rs 3.3 billion, which was mainly due to discontinuation of Zayo and Zac-D brands.
Excluding these brands, growth in the standalone business was strong, driven by robust growth in Cardio-Diabetology and Women’s Healthcare segments, led by continued growth in Zomelis, Gluxit and Drolute brands.
Consolidated Ebitda margin stood at 32.4%, in line with our estimate. Margins are expected to improve from here on mainly on the back of:
reduced losses in the Insulin segment (expected to reach breakeven in FY24),
improvement in Oaknet margins and
operational leverage, especially driven by scale-up in new launches.
Consolidated net profit was almost flat YoY at Rs 1.0 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.1 billion). Post Oaknet, Eris Lifesciences has now acquired nine dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to further strengthen its dermatology portfolio.
