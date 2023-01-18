Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - Inline Quarter; New Launches Scale-Up Is Key: Prabhudas Lilladher
Acquisition of Oaknet and Glenmark Pharma’s derma portfolio to strengthen Eris’s entry in the derma segment.
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. reported muted performance during the quarter, due to higher promotional expenses from new launches. However, we maintain our estimates and continue to believe benefits of operating leverage will play out, as revenue scales up from these new launches.
Acquisition of Oaknet and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’s derma portfolio to strengthen Eris’s entry in the derma segment, which is currently operating at sub optimal profitability. Eris’s turnaround of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. acquired portfolio provides comfort for similar executions.
Eris continues to outperform core cardio metabolic market which expects robust growth over next three years with wide patent expiration opportunities.
