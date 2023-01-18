Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - Acquisitions To Enhance Derma Portfolio: Motilal Oswal

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. delivered in-line Q3 FY23. The efforts remain on track for improving the margins of Oaknet, and driving higher sales of Insulin franchise.

Recently, it also acquired brands from Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd. to considerably enhance its dermatology offering.

We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 4%/5% to factor delay in product launches and moderation in sales of base portfolio.

Eris has built multiple levers for growth in branded generics space by-