Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - Acquisitions To Enhance Derma Portfolio: Motilal Oswal
Recently, it also acquired brands from Glenmark Pharmaceutical to considerably enhance its dermatology offering.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. delivered in-line Q3 FY23. The efforts remain on track for improving the margins of Oaknet, and driving higher sales of Insulin franchise.
Recently, it also acquired brands from Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd. to considerably enhance its dermatology offering.
We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 4%/5% to factor delay in product launches and moderation in sales of base portfolio.
Eris has built multiple levers for growth in branded generics space by-
broadening dermatology portfolio through acquisitions,
adding Insulin and its analogues in the anti-diabetes segment,
sustained uptick in DPP4/SGLT2 sales, leveraging patient care platform and specialist engagement, and
adding medical representatives to increase reach.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.