Eris Lifesciences Q2 Results Review - Inline Earnings; On Acquisition Spree: Motilal Oswal
Enters Nephrology space, expands dermatology offerings through acquisitions
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. delivered an inline Q2 FY24 operational performance. The profitability of its acquired businesses (Oaknet, Glenmark brands and Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd. brands) improved to company level in H1 FY24.
The recent acquisition of Biocon’s business enables Eris to make in-roads in Nephrology and expand its derma offerings. In the past 12 months, Eris spent about Rs 16 billion in total on acquisitions.
We maintain our estimates for FY24/FY25. The acquisition of Biocon business is expected to be earnings neutral in FY25. We continue to value Eris at 23 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 930.
In addition to its core therapies of anti-diabetes, cardiology and vitamins-minerals and nutrients, Eris has enhanced its presence in dermatology and nephrology through acquisitions, thereby expanding its overall offerings in the branded formulation space.
The current valuation adequately factors in the upside in earnings. Hence, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Alkem Labs Q2 Results Review - Strong Operating Leverage Drives Profitability: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.