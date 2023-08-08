Eris Lifesciences Q1 Results Review - Strong Margin Show; Focus On Organic Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

Eris Lifesciences Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 reported healthy Ebitda of Rs 1.7 billion (up 31.4% YoY) with sharp improvement in operating profit margin at 36.4% (up 400 basis points YoY).

We expect margins to sustain as revenue scales up from recent acquisitions which is currently operating at sub optimal profitability.

Eris Lifesciences has multiple growth levers such as broad based offerings in derma segment, opportunities in cardio metabolic market with patent expirations and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions.

We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 910, valuing 16 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.