Eris Lifesciences Q1 Results Review - Inline Earnings; Working On New Launches: Motilal Oswal

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. delivered an inline Q1 FY24 performance. The company remains on track to improve profitability of acquired businesses and build a new launch pipeline over the next nine-12 months.

We raise our earnings per share estimates by 8%/5% for FY24/FY25, factoring in-

healthy product launches in the dermatology, diabetes and cardiology segments, reducing operational losses of Insulin venture, and better capacity utilisation.

We value Eris Lifesciences at 25 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 885.

Eris is implementing efforts towards-

strong franchise build-up in dermatology, expanding offerings in the diabetes space, and enhancing doctor/specialist coverage.

Having said this, the enhanced marketing efforts and gradual improvement in business from new launches, it would keep earnings growth under check. Also, valuation leaves limited upside from current levels. Hence we downgrade to 'Neutral'.