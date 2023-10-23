Equitas Small Finance Q2 Review - RoA Of ~2% Deliverable With Improved Outlook On Margins: Axis Securities

Financial Performance: 

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s disbursements grew by 29/4% YoY/QoQ, translating into healthy advances growth of 37/5% YoY/QoQ. Advances growth was led by strong growth in the micro finance institutions (+42/4% YoY/QoQ), vehicle finance book (+38/6% YoY/QoQ) – led by used cars and new commercial vehicles, small business loans (+32/7% YoY/QoQ) and housing loans (+69/12% YoY). Deposits growth was robust at 42/11% YoY/QoQ, primarily led by growth in term deposits (+82/20% YoY/QoQ). 

Net interest income grew by 26/3% YoY/QoQ led by healthy credit growth as margins contracted by 57/33 basis points YoY/QoQ. Non-Interest grew by 25/6% YoY/QoQ driven by fee income. Opex growth was slower at 20/2% YoY/QoQ versus 35/8% YoY/QoQ in Q1 FY24. The cost to income ratio improved marginally to 65.1% vs. 67.9/65.9% YoY/QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 36/6% YoY/QoQ. Credit costs remain steady QoQ at ~83 bps (Calculated ) aiding earnings growth of 70/4% YoY/QoQ. 

Asset quality improved QoQ with gross non-performing assets./net non-performing assets at 2.12/0.89%. Slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 214 crore QoQ. Equitas Small Finance Bank sold Rs 162 crore of non performing asset to asset reconstruction company in Q2 FY24.