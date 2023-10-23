Equitas Small Finance Q2 Review - RoA Of ~2% Deliverable With Improved Outlook On Margins: Axis Securities
With strong demand across products, we expect Equitas Small Finance Bank to maintain its growth momentum over the medium term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s disbursements grew by 29/4% YoY/QoQ, translating into healthy advances growth of 37/5% YoY/QoQ. Advances growth was led by strong growth in the micro finance institutions (+42/4% YoY/QoQ), vehicle finance book (+38/6% YoY/QoQ) – led by used cars and new commercial vehicles, small business loans (+32/7% YoY/QoQ) and housing loans (+69/12% YoY). Deposits growth was robust at 42/11% YoY/QoQ, primarily led by growth in term deposits (+82/20% YoY/QoQ).
Net interest income grew by 26/3% YoY/QoQ led by healthy credit growth as margins contracted by 57/33 basis points YoY/QoQ. Non-Interest grew by 25/6% YoY/QoQ driven by fee income. Opex growth was slower at 20/2% YoY/QoQ versus 35/8% YoY/QoQ in Q1 FY24. The cost to income ratio improved marginally to 65.1% vs. 67.9/65.9% YoY/QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 36/6% YoY/QoQ. Credit costs remain steady QoQ at ~83 bps (Calculated ) aiding earnings growth of 70/4% YoY/QoQ.
Asset quality improved QoQ with gross non-performing assets./net non-performing assets at 2.12/0.89%. Slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 214 crore QoQ. Equitas Small Finance Bank sold Rs 162 crore of non performing asset to asset reconstruction company in Q2 FY24.
Outlook:
Robust growth, improving fee income profile (with AD-1 license aiding fee income prospects), and steady credit costs should aid earnings traction for the bank as we expect earnings growth of 25% plus compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E. We tweak our net interest income estimates upwards marginally by 1-3% over FY24-25E to reflect the improved outlook on margins, and revise our earnings estimates upwards by 7-10% to reflect the gradually moderating opex ratios and stable credit costs.
Valuation and recommendation:
We reiterate our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock and value Equitas Small Finance Bank at two times FY25E adjusted book value (versus current valuations of 1.8 times FY25E) to arrive at a target price of Rs 114/share, implying an upside of 14% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; MD, CEO Approved By RBI: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.