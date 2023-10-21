Equitas Small Finance Q2 Results Review - Inline; CASA Mix, Margin Moderate Further: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality ratios improve.
Motilal Oswal Report
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported in-line earnings for Q2 FY24 at Rs 1.98 billion (up 70% YoY/3.6% QoQ), because of healthy net interest income growth (up 26% YoY/3% QoQ) and controlled provisions (inline) aided by reversal of Rs 230 million on account of the sale to asset reconstruction companies.
Assets under management growth was steady at 37% YoY/ 5.5% to Rs 312 billion, driven by healthy traction across most of the segments (barring medium and small enterprise finance). Management expects credit growth to remain robust at 25-30%.
Deposits growth was robust at 42% YoY/ 11% QoQ, led by faster growth in term deposits, while current account and savings account mix deteriorated 480 bp QoQ to 33.6%. The cost of funds thus rose 27 bp QoQ to 7.2% leading to 33 bp drop in net interest margins to 8.4% (inline).
Slippages were elevated mainly due to higher slippages from the commercial vehicle segment, while healthy recoveries and ARC sale enabled 48 bp/21 bp QoQ decline in gross/net non-performing asset ratio to 2.3%/1.0%. Provision coverage ratio was largely stable at 57.7%.
We raise our FY25E earnings by ~5% and estimate Equitas Small Finance Bank to deliver an FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 2.0%/16%. Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 115 (premised on 1.9 times FY25E book value).
