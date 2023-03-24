Equitas Small Finance Bank - Robust Profitability Aided By Superior Business Growth: Motilal Oswal

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has been focusing on building a diversified loan book with small business loans, vehicle finance, micro finance institution and housing finance being the key business segments.

Loan growth has witnessed a gradual recovery at 27% versus 15% last year and we estimate 26% compound annual growth rate in loan book over FY23-25E.

The bank has progressed well in building a granular liability franchise with total deposits up 45% CAGR over the past five years while current account and savings account/retail term deposits grew 55%/54% CAGR. During nine months-FY23 the bank has reported 23% growth in total deposits while CASA growth has also been healthy at 10% (CASA mix of 46%).

The bank has demonstrated a strong improvement in asset quality with X bucket collection efficiency improving to pre-Covid levels and gros/net-non performing asset moderating to 3.6%/1.8% as on Q3 FY23.

Equitas SFB expects slippages to moderate and has guided to improve its provision coverage ratio to 60% by FY25 versus ~51% at present. We thus estimate credit cost to moderate to 1.3% by FY25 versus management guidance of 1%.

The reverse merger with the hold co has driven ~21% increase in book value. We believe the merger would also solely shift the focus on the fundamental performance of the bank. We thus transition our coverage from Equitas Holding Ltd. to Equitas Small Finance Bank.