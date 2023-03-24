Equitas Small Finance Bank - Robust Profitability Aided By Superior Business Growth: Motilal Oswal
Moving coverage from hold co to bank; estimate FY25E return on asset at 2.2%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has been focusing on building a diversified loan book with small business loans, vehicle finance, micro finance institution and housing finance being the key business segments.
Loan growth has witnessed a gradual recovery at 27% versus 15% last year and we estimate 26% compound annual growth rate in loan book over FY23-25E.
The bank has progressed well in building a granular liability franchise with total deposits up 45% CAGR over the past five years while current account and savings account/retail term deposits grew 55%/54% CAGR. During nine months-FY23 the bank has reported 23% growth in total deposits while CASA growth has also been healthy at 10% (CASA mix of 46%).
The bank has demonstrated a strong improvement in asset quality with X bucket collection efficiency improving to pre-Covid levels and gros/net-non performing asset moderating to 3.6%/1.8% as on Q3 FY23.
Equitas SFB expects slippages to moderate and has guided to improve its provision coverage ratio to 60% by FY25 versus ~51% at present. We thus estimate credit cost to moderate to 1.3% by FY25 versus management guidance of 1%.
The reverse merger with the hold co has driven ~21% increase in book value. We believe the merger would also solely shift the focus on the fundamental performance of the bank. We thus transition our coverage from Equitas Holding Ltd. to Equitas Small Finance Bank.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Fusion Micro Finance - Underlying Business Trends Remain Robust; RoA To Sustain Going Ahead: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.