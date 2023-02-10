Equitas Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance On All Counts: Yes Securities
Growth became stronger; net interest margin was resilient.
Yes Securities Report
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. delivered a profit after tax beat of 12% on our expectation driven by stable net interest margin, controlled opex and lower credit cost. The underlying key trends of portfolio growth, asset quality and profitability has significantly improved over the past two quarters, and the management expects its continuance.
The banks’ performance on deposits has been reasonable in the context of market conditions and growth requirements. Rate hikes across products (haven’t been meaningful so far) and operating leverage (strong growth continuity) can cushion profitability in an improved credit cycle.
We expect 25%/50% plus compound annual growth rate in loan book/earnings over FY22-25 with return on equity rising to 17-18%.
We haven’t factored merger benefits of net-worth augmentation (with share capital reduction) as we await the reported merged balance sheet.
With uncertainties related to the merger, management transition and asset quality behind, and higher growth and profitability improvement becoming more visible, Equitas SFB’s valuation should re-rate from current undemanding level of 1.2 times price/adjusted book value and seven times price/earnings on FY25 basis.
