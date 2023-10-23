Equitas SFB Q2 - Strong Show Led By Robust Loan Growth, Higher Other Income, NPA Sale To ARC: Nirmal Bang

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance was much better than our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax being at variation of 1.1%/4.4%/15.9% versus our estimates.

Net profit grew by 70.2% YoY to Rs 2 billion, driven by strong loan growth of 37.1% YoY, higher other income and provision write-back of Rs 230 million on the sale of non performing assets worth Rs 1.6 billion.

Going ahead, we expect Equitas Small Finance Bank's loan book to grow at 27.5% compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY25E. The management expects the cost of funds to rise by another 25 bps during the remaining part of FY24.

However, due to the impact of recent lending rate hikes expected to be felt in the coming quarters, the pressure on net interest margin is expected to moderate.

On the asset side, 85% of the loan book is on fixed rate with an average tenure of 2.5 years and hence whenever interest rate cycle reverses in future, it is expected to provide support to margins. Considering the business model the bank has adopted, it expects optimal level of return on assets at 2.25% in the long term.

We have rolled forward our valuation to September 2025E adjusted book value while increasing our target multiple to 1.95 times (versus 1.9 times June 2025E ABV earlier), which leads to a target price of Rs 121. Maintain 'Buy'.