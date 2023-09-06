EPL - Unique Business Model, Extensive Reach, Management Focus To Help Gain Market Share: HDFC Securities
Continued thrust on researhc and development and innovation gives an edge.
EPL Ltd. is a market leader that is set to continue gaining market share in an industry which is undergoing structural shift owing to innovative product introduction. EPL’s strong innovation pipeline and a plethora of sustainable solutions is expected to be quickly adopted by larger personal care brands given their commitment to sustainability goals.
A constant look out for establishing presence in white spaces and driving higher share of customer wallets brightens the company’s prospects.
EPL’s management has committed to deliver double-digit revenue growth and formulated a comprehensive margin recovery plan, including ongoing pricing success which is expected to improve margins.
Softening of raw material should further aid the margin recovery. Going ahead, we expect revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12% and 23%, respectively, over FY23-25E and Ebitda margin improvement of 286 basis points over same time frame. Return on capital employed and return on equity are expected to increase further from 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively in FY23 to 18.5% and 15.4% by FY25.
