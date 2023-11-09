EPL Q2 Results Review - Revenue Improves Due To Broad Based Growth Across Regions: Motilal Oswal

EPL Ltd. reported 10% QoQ/6% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY24, aided by broad based growth across regions. East Asian and Pacific Affairs/Americas registered the highest YoY growth of 13% each, while Africa, Middle East and South Asia/Europe rose 5%/6% YoY.

AMESA posted the highest Ebit margin expansion of 250 basis point YoY, while EAP’s Ebit margin remained flat.

The Americas (including Brazil) witnessed a 130 bp YoY margin contraction, primarily due to the ramp-up cost of Brazil plant. Europe margins also remained under pressure and contracted 120 bp YoY.

EPL factoring in higher interest costs, losses in Brazil, and a lower margin estimate in Europe, we cut our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 16%/7%. Reiterate 'Buy'.