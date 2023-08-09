EPL Q1 Results Review - Positive Momentum Continues In Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal

EPL Ltd.’s operating performance continued to improve with Ebitda growth of 27%YoY (margins expanded 240 basis points YoY), led by better product mix and softening of raw material prices. East Asia Pacific recorded the highest margins expansion of 350 basis points YoY followed by Europe/Africa, Middle East and South Asia of 200 basis points/120 bp, while Americas contracted by 420bp led by one-time health insurance expenses.

We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.