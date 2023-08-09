EPL Q1 Results Review - Positive Momentum Continues In Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda in line with our estimate.
Motilal Oswal Report
EPL Ltd.’s operating performance continued to improve with Ebitda growth of 27%YoY (margins expanded 240 basis points YoY), led by better product mix and softening of raw material prices. East Asia Pacific recorded the highest margins expansion of 350 basis points YoY followed by Europe/Africa, Middle East and South Asia of 200 basis points/120 bp, while Americas contracted by 420bp led by one-time health insurance expenses.
We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Highlights from the management commentary
Demand Outlook: Global environment is looking more stable going ahead. However, there is some softening of demand in western geographies (U.S. and Europe). Company is cautiously optimistic about delivering double digit revenue growth.
Margins: The sequential recovery in margin witnessed in recent quarters is likely to continue going ahead led by active price management, mix improvement and cost productivity.
AMESA: The revenue growth in the region was comparatively lower (~5% YoY) on account of short term challenges in Egypt coupled with devaluation of Egyptian pound.
