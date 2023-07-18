EPL - Poised For Growth Amid Broad-Based Recovery: Motilal Oswal

EPL Ltd.’s operating performance in the recent quarters (till Q2 FY23) have been muted, due to a combination of sluggish demand and rising costs owing to inflation.

However, since Q3 FY23, the company’s operating performance improved, led by demand revival and softening of raw material and energy prices. Going ahead, we expect EPL to register earnings growth, further aided by incremental revenue from Brazil.

EPL has tapped into the Brazilian market (accounting for ~8.3% of its global market of ~$6.2 billion) by strategically building facilities in close proximity to key demand areas in the region to gain competitive edge.

We expect revenue/Ebitda of ~Rs 1.35 billion/Rs 0.3 billion from the region in FY25.

EPL’s sustainable tubes are gaining market prominence, driven by robust demand. This is evident from a significant volume growth of ~2.5 times YoY in FY23.

The company expects this upward trend to continue, with volumes projected to double in FY24. Sales contribution from innovations stood at 12% in FY23.

Margins across geographies are expected to improve going ahead, on the back of demand revival in East Asia Pacific/Europe, easing of raw material and energy prices, and price hikes implemented by the company.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on EPL with a target price of Rs 270, valuing the stock at 21 times FY25E EPS. (i.e., ~11% discount to the last five years average of ~24 times).