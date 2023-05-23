EPL Ltd Q4 Results Review - Gold Medal By EcoVadis – An Advantage: ICICI Securities
EPL Ltd Q4 Results Review - Gold Medal By EcoVadis – An Advantage: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
EPL’s Q4FY23 print has shown sequential improvement in EBITDA margin; however, it is still far away from normal. We believe FY24 could potentially have exponential recovery with demand normalising across geographies, selective price increases, ramp up in Brazil operation and stable inflation. EPL has shown remarkable growth in sustainable tubes (2.5x in FY23) which is aiding it to grab a higher tube market share and this phenomenon should only accelerate. Gold Medal certificate by EcoVadis rating puts EPL in an advantageous position in sustainable tubes which has been the highest-priority area for the entire FMCG customer base of EPL. We expect EPL’s EBITDA and net profit CAGR of 20% and 29%, respectively, over FY23-25E which should also drive higher FCF / dividend. We have tweaked our EPS estimates for FY24 / FY25. We are changing our valuation methodology from DCF to P/E multiple. Accordingly, we derive a TP of Rs240 (prior: Rs220) valuing the company at 20x FY25E EPS. Maintain BUY.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.