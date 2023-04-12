EPL - Light At The End Of The Tunnel: Motilal Oswal

BQPrimeResearch ReportsEPL - Light At The End Of The Tunnel: Motilal Oswal
Demand recovering across geographies.

12 Apr 2023, 9:12 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Caps and closures manufactured by EPL Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

EPL Ltd. has been facing challenges for the last few quarters amid lockdown-led demand slowdown across key geographies and high raw material prices. However, with the pandemic now behind us, demand is improving and raw material prices are easing. In this report, we highlight the current demand and raw material scenario in key geographies, new businesses opportunities and progress toward sustainability. Here are the key highlights:

  • Demand in China (East Asia and Pacific) is expected to revive soon, while other geographies in EAP have a healthy demand outlook. Europe is facing cost-related challenges due to high energy prices and an increase in the minimum wage requirement, while the cost situation is improving in the Americas.

  • The Brazil market offers a huge opportunity to EPL with the current market size of ~3.5 million tubes. The Brazil project is expected to be completed on time.

  • Raw material prices are softening; however, they are still higher than the pre-Covid level. Freight costs have moved back to the pre-Covid level, leading to margin expansion across regions. EPL has also increased prices across geographies to improve its margin profile.

  • The company is adding new customers and increasing its wallet share with existing customers by offering more sustainable products. EPL’s core focus is to promote sustainability within the organisation to attract more customers

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal EPL Company Update.pdf
