EPL - Growth Momentum To Accelerate In The Coming Quarters: Systematix
Margins may improve on softening raw material prices, but wage inflation is a concern.
Systematix Research Report
EPL Ltd. is targeting consistent double-digit revenue and margin improvement in the next few years. Businesses in India, North America, Latin America, and the Philippines remain healthy. The company expects to expand its oral care business by 9-10% YoY through geographical diversification and superior product quality.
It expects volumes to trail modest single-digit market growth. We stay positive on EPL’s medium-to-long-term growth prospects, on
surging revenue share from its high-margin beauty and cosmetics category,
first-mover advantage, and key breakthrough in sustainable tube packaging,
demand revival in China - also a high-margin geography for EPL, and
start of production at Brazil – likely earnings accretive from first year of operation.
