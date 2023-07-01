BQPrimeResearch ReportsEPL - Growth Momentum To Accelerate In The Coming Quarters: Systematix
EPL - Growth Momentum To Accelerate In The Coming Quarters: Systematix

Margins may improve on softening raw material prices, but wage inflation is a concern.

01 Jul 2023, 9:27 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Caps and closures manufactured by EPL Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Caps and closures manufactured by EPL Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Systematix Research Report

EPL Ltd. is targeting consistent double-digit revenue and margin improvement in the next few years. Businesses in India, North America, Latin America, and the Philippines remain healthy. The company expects to expand its oral care business by 9-10% YoY through geographical diversification and superior product quality.

It expects volumes to trail modest single-digit market growth. We stay positive on EPL’s medium-to-long-term growth prospects, on

  1. surging revenue share from its high-margin beauty and cosmetics category,

  2. first-mover advantage, and key breakthrough in sustainable tube packaging,

  3. demand revival in China - also a high-margin geography for EPL, and

  4. start of production at Brazil – likely earnings accretive from first year of operation.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix EPL - Company Update.pdf
