Engineers India Q2 Results Review - Growth, Margin Yet To Improve Meaningfully: Yes Securities

Engineers India has maintained its full year targets of revenue and profit after tax growth (10% each) and order inflow (maintain to marginally improve from FY23).

They envisage an opportunity pipeline of ~Rs 300-400 billion in the next six months and expect to capture atleast Rs 25 billion worth of business (~6% share).

Incremental revenue growth trigger (in addition to its traditional stronghold in refinery, fertiliser and petrochemical) is expected to come from international business and energy transition related businesses (such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, coal gasification etc.).

We note Engineers India’s limited growth triggers in the near-term with substantial pick up in new businesses some time away.

Expect Engineers India to report revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/29% over FY23-FY25. We maintain our Réduce' rating with a target price of Rs 143 valuing the company at 14 times FY25E earnings per share.