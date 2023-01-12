Engineering, Capital Goods Q3 Results Preview - Private Sector Capex Is Gradually Opening Up: ICICI Securities

For our capital goods coverage universe, we expect revenue growth momentum to continue in H2 FY23 for both engineering, procurement and construction and product companies, led by robust order backlog, improving supply chain and hence, overall pick up in execution.

We expect profitability to improve with lower commodity prices and price hikes announced by the companies in the recent past.

Net working capital is likely to be stable or may see some improvement QoQ on the back of pick up in execution and lower inventory levels. Order intake for our coverage universe is expected to grow 15% YoY.

During Q3 FY23, Larsen and Toubro won large projects like Sabarmati Depot, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (steel expansion) and Siemens Ltd. won the 9000HP electric locomotive order. In the near term, we expect 12000HP electric locomotive and Vande Bharat tenders to be finalised.

Further, we expect the momentum to continue going ahead on the back of government thrust on infrastructure development, increase in private capex, and continued demand in new-edge sectors – such as data centre, metro, hydrogen, electric vehicle, digitalisation, energy efficiency, etc.