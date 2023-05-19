Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Review - Above Estimate; Ebitda Margin Surprised Positively: Motilal Oswal

Endurance Technologies Ltd. posted Ebitda margin expansion in the India and Europe businesses in Q4 FY23. As a result, consolidated Ebitda margin grew 140 basis point QoQ to 12.8% (our estimate: 12.1%).

We expect Endurance Technologies to sustain margin at the current level, aided by a recovery in the underlying industries, ramp-up in new orders and falling energy costs in Europe (lower by 25% QoQ so far).

We raise our FY24E/25E earnings per share by 5.8%/5.2% to factor in a gradual recovery in EU passenger vehicle production, lower energy prices and favorable currency benefits.