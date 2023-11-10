Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Review - Lower Margin In SA Business Leads To A Miss: Motilal Oswal
Endurance Technologies is confident of managing the situation over the next two quarters as it focuses on starting new projects.
Motilal Oswal Research Report
Endurance Technologies Ltd. reported weak Q2 FY24 results as standalone business margins remained flat QoQ at 12.6% (estimate 13.2%) despite better volumes and stable raw material costs.
Endurance Technologies' domestic demand appears to be improving, driven by a rebound in two wheeler demand. However, recessionary challenges in Europe will keep overall growth in check over the next few quarters.
We cut our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by 8%/4% to account for lower incentives and margins in India, along with higher depreciation and interest costs.
Retain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 2,000 per share (30 times December- 25E EPS).
