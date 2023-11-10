Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Review - Lower Margin In SA Business Leads To A Miss: Motilal Oswal

Endurance Technologies Ltd. reported weak Q2 FY24 results as standalone business margins remained flat QoQ at 12.6% (estimate 13.2%) despite better volumes and stable raw material costs.

Endurance Technologies' domestic demand appears to be improving, driven by a rebound in two wheeler demand. However, recessionary challenges in Europe will keep overall growth in check over the next few quarters.

We cut our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by 8%/4% to account for lower incentives and margins in India, along with higher depreciation and interest costs.

Retain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 2,000 per share (30 times December- 25E EPS).