Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Review - End Of Incentives Could Be A Drag: Prabhudas Lilladher
Sharp decline in package scheme of incentive to impact standalone margin from FY25 onwards.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We marginally reduce our FY25E EPS estimate by 1% as we factor decline in package scheme of incentives which is partially offset by increase in subsidiary estimates.
Endurance Technologies Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 consolidated Ebitda margin came in at 13.1% (30 bps QoQ) inline with our estimate. Going ahead, the company sees domestic two-wheeler demand growing from September and continued strength in the passenger vehicle volumes in India.
However, sentiment in Europe is weak given inflation and high interest rates and the company sees production getting lower than retails in Q2.
Endurance Technologies will see multiple systematic operating procedures going ahead in remainder of FY24 which should continue to help growth.
The company will also see sharp decline in PSI Incentives from FY25E, which currently accounts for Rs 600 million (0.8% FY24E).
We believe that Endurance Technologies will continue to outperform the industry volume growth given-
two-wheeler demand improvement from H2 FY24,
addition of new and value added products (anti-lock braking system ramp-up over FY24-25, driveshaft’s, non-automotive castings etc.),
ramp-up in EV offering and
increasing share of after-markets and exports.
Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,725 (Rs 1,745 earlier) at 25 times March-25E earnings per share.
