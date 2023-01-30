Emudhra Q3 Review - Mixed Operating Performance; Enterprise Business Remains Key Growth Driver: Yes Securities

Emudhra Ltd. reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth for the quarter was slightly below estimates; while Ebitda margin was slightly below expectation.

It reported sequential revenue growth of 4.7% QoQ, led by trust services (up 0.7% QoQ) and enterprise solutions (up 7.1% QoQ). Ebitda margin declined by 252 basis points QoQ to 34.7% for the quarter on account of higher operational expenses.

It has expanded its sales team in North America, Middle East and Africa to drive its Enterprise business. The demand environment remains strong led by rising digitalisation across sectors.

We expect enterprise segment to grow faster than trust services, driving the overall growth of Emudhra. Its strong portfolio of enterprise solutions and deep relationships with system integrators should help to drive the enterprise business.

The Ebitda margin is expected to improve in medium term going ahead led by positive operating leverage. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 36.6% over FY22‐24E with average Ebitda margin of 38.0%.