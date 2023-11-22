EMS Industry Q2 - A Mixed Bag; Management Guidance Robust Though: Systematix

Despite a mixed bag Q2, companies remained bullish on their growth outlook.

Government of India’s vision of Make in India, make for world, backed by various schemes and incentives have aided to India’s growing acceptance as an alternate manufacturer to China.

Import substitution and India’s rising penetration in domestic market provide large opportunity for the Indian electronics manufacturing services industry. We thus remain structurally positive on the industry.

Top Picks: Dixon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Elin Electronics Ltd., Avalon Technologies Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.