EMS Industry Check - Q1, A Mixed Bag; Management Guidance Robust Though: Systematix

Despite a mixed bag Q1, companies remained bullish on their growth outlook. Government of IndiaI’s vision of Make in India, Make for world, backed by various schemes and incentives have aided to India’s growing acceptance as an alternate manufacturer to China.

Import substitution and India’s rising penetration in domestic market provide large opportunity for the Indian electronics manufacturing services industry. We thus remain structurally positive on the industry.

Top Picks: Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Dixon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd.