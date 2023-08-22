EMS Industry Check - Q1, A Mixed Bag; Management Guidance Robust Though: Systematix
The nine EMS companies under our radar reported 13% YoY revenue growth (down 17% QoQ) in Q1 FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Despite a mixed bag Q1, companies remained bullish on their growth outlook. Government of IndiaI’s vision of Make in India, Make for world, backed by various schemes and incentives have aided to India’s growing acceptance as an alternate manufacturer to China.
Import substitution and India’s rising penetration in domestic market provide large opportunity for the Indian electronics manufacturing services industry. We thus remain structurally positive on the industry.
Top Picks: Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Dixon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd.
Q1 FY24 - hits and misses:
The nine EMS companies under our radar reported 13% YoY revenue growth (down 17% QoQ) in Q1 FY24. Syrma (up 54% YoY, down 12% QoQ), Kaynes (up 49% YoY, down 18% QoQ) and PGEL (up 26% YoY, down 18% QoQ) led the pack while Amber Enterprises India Ltd. (down 7% YoY and 43% QoQ) and Elin Electronics Ltd. (down 14% YoY and 6% QoQ) were prime draggers.
In terms of Ebitda margin, PG Electroplast (9.7%, up 290 bps YoY and 60 bps QoQ) and Amber Enterprises (7.8%, 240 bps YoY and 100 bps QoQ) reported expansion while Avalon Technologies Ltd. (6.9%, down 310 bps YoY and 820 bps QoQ) and Syrma (6.1%, down ~250 bps YoY and QoQ) saw contraction in their margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.