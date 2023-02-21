Emmbi Q3 Review- Slowdown In The Global Markets Persists; Domestic Packing Market Trending Positive: KRChoksey

In Q3 FY23, Emmbi Industries Ltd.’s revenue saw a decline of 30.2% YoY/13.5% QoQ to Rs 766 million, on account of subdued performance in its global markets on the back of challenging situation in these markets, especially in the European market.

The company is shifting its focus more towards the domestic market to mitigate the risk of a slowdown and higher uncertainty in the international markets.

However, the management of the company witnessed improvement in the situation in the Europe regions from January 2023. Considering this, Emmbi anticipates the circumstances to normalise in the Q4 FY23 and expects to improve its revenue performance in FY24 and onwards.

Ebitda has seen a decline of down 36.6% YoY/down 17.8% QoQ to Rs 80 million. Ebitda margin witnessed a contraction of 107 basis points on a YoY basis to 10.5%, while on a QoQ basis margin was declined by 50 bps. Reported profit after tax has seen a fall of 79.2% YoY and 57.2% QoQ to Rs 11 million. Profit after tax margin witnessed a contraction of 324 bps/140 bps on a YoY/QoQ basis to 1.4%.

Emmbi’s management has taken various steps to increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve profitability, by optimising raw material purchases and using flexible manpower. The company is confident that the above initiatives will yield desired results over the next two quarters.