Embassy Office Parks REIT - Valuation-Neutral Bengaluru Asset Acquisition: ICICI Securities

On March 28, 2023, the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust has approved the acquisition of an under-development sponsor asset in North Bengaluru of 1.4 million square feet for an enterprise value of Rs 3.3 billion (proposed acquisition cost is at a 4.5% discount to average valuation of two independent valuers).

The acquisition is proposed to be funded through debt costing 8.1% per annum by April 2023 with rentals from Phase 1 of 0.4 msf to commence from H2 FY24 while balance 1.0 msf in Phase 2 is expected to be delivered over FY27/28E (construction at an initial stage).

As per our estimates, the acquisition is value neutral assuming rent commencement from Phase 1 from Apr-24 (Q1 FY25) at rentals of ~Rs 65/psf/month and Phase 2 from Apr-27 (Q1 FY28) and we derive an EV of Rs 3.1 billion at an 8% cap rate for the acquisition which is value neutral (adjusted for FY24E interest cost).