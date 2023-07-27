Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Review - Gradual Recovery On The Cards: ICICI Securities

The Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust delivered a resilient performance in Q1 FY24 with net operating income of Rs 7.4 billion (up 8% QoQ) and net distributable cash flow of Rs 5.1 billion or Rs 5.4/unit.

During the quarter, the Embassy REIT manager achieved 1.1 million square feet of leasing and expects to achieve 6.0 msf of gross leasing in FY24.

While recovery in leasing decisions by GCCs and possible floor-wise de-notification on the cards in H2 FY24, the REIT manager has now chosen to give formal FY24 guidance range for NOI of Rs 29.3-31.4 billion and NDCF of Rs19.4-20.9 billion or Rs 20.5-22.0/unit of distribution versus our estimate of Rs 21.8/unit.

We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised March-24E net asset value based target price of Rs 390/unit (earlier Rs 403) owing to balance sheet adjustments and occupancy adjustments post FY25E at asset level.

Key risks are a slower recovery in office leasing and higher portfolio vacancy levels.