Embassy Office Parks Q4 Results Review - Foggy Outlook For FY24, Recovery To Be Gradual: ICICI Securities
Change in the CEO of the REIT manager a key monitorable.
ICICI Securities Report
The Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust delivered a resilient Q4 FY23 performance with same-store office portfolio occupancy levels remaining flattish QoQ at 87% while net operating profit declined 4% QoQ owing to one-time repairs and maintenance costs. The REIT manager has achieved its FY23 leasing guidance of 5.0 million square feet (achieved 5.1 msf) and also delivered in-line FY23 net distributable cash flow of Rs 21.7/unit.
While headwinds owing to delay in introduction of DESH Bill (vacant special economic zone spaces) and slowdown in large deals owing to global macro conditions were already dampening demand, addition of fresh expiries of 1.6 msf for FY24 (2.5 msf of scheduled expiries overall for FY24 versus 0.9 msf earlier) makes FY24 an uncertain year.
Accordingly, the REIT manager has chosen not to give a formal guidance for FY24 and awaits possible clarity on DESH Bill and leasing pickup in H2 FY24.
