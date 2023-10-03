Emami - Strategic Initiatives To Drive Growth; Weak Macro Challenges Persists: ICICI Securities

Our earnings estimates for Emami Ltd. are unchanged, modelling revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10/15 /21(%) over FY23-25E.

Maintain 'Add' with discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 600 (was Rs 520). At our target price, the stock will trade at 27 times price/earning multiple March 25E.

Key downside risk: Sustained slowdown in rural demand.