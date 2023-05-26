Emami Q4 Results Review - Summer Portfolio Growth Impacted; Rural Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Emami Ltd’s (Emami) Domestic business grew by 5% YoY in 4QFY23 (volume growth of 2% YoY) as unseasonal rainfall impacted demand for summer products., Adjusted for Dermicool and Helios mergers, which together contributed ~10% to sales in 4QFY23, volume growth declined YoY. International business grew by 19% YoY in 4QFY23, driven by growth in markets of MENA, CIS and SAARC regions.
Overall net sales growth in 4QFY23 stood at 8.8% YoY. EBITDA margin at 23.9% (up 260bps YoY but down 600bps QoQ; vs est 22.3%) came in ahead of our estimate as gross margin stood higher than expected at 63.1% (up 60bps YoY but down ~270bps QoQ; vs est 62.8%). Lower A&SP spend YoY as a % of revenue (down 390bps YoY to 15.5%; absolute spends down 13.3% YoY) further aided improvement in operating margin. Changes to the model have led to 5.3%/1.3% cut in our FY24E/FY25E EPS (before amortization).
While the summer portfolio has not done well and may remain a drag in the near term, recovery in the rural market (>50% salience) could benefit the overall growth prospects. The stock is currently trading at inexpensive valuation of ~21x/20x FY24E/FY25E EPS. Considering the likelihood of asset monetization over the next month (and subsequent reduction in promoter pledge), along with the inexpensive valuation, we assign a multiple of 25x on FY25E EPS and maintain our BUY rating on Emami with a target price (TP) of Rs490.
