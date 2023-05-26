Emami Q4 Results Review - Levers In Place For Margin Expansion; Upgrade To Buy: Dolat Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsEmami Q4 Results Review - Levers In Place For Margin Expansion; Upgrade To Buy: Dolat Capital
Believe increase in A&P spends would strengthen the core brands and improve revenue going ahead.

26 May 2023, 12:13 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of products manufactured by Emami Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dolat Capital Report

  • Emami’s operational performance was ahead of our estimate given better revenue growth and lower than estimated RM costs during the quarter.

  • Domestic business grew 5% (5% 4-Yr CAGR) while IB reported 19% YoY growth despite high inflation, currency headwinds and macroeconomic crisis.

  • Excluding Dermicool business, MT grew by 18% while E-com jumped 64% YoY in Q4FY23. Emami is continuously improving its share in the new trade channels and is expected to accelerate sales.

  • We have marginally increased our FY24/25E EPS estimates to Rs 18.0/19.0 to factor in Q4 performance. Going ahead, we believe that with rural demand improvement and softening in RM prices, Emami’s operational performance would augment. Considering recent correction in the stock price, we upgrade the stock to Buy with a TP of Rs 475 (25x FY25E EPS).

Emami (Q4FY23 Result Update)_25-May-2023 (1).pdf
