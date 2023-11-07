Emami Q2 Results Review - Cautiously Optimistic, Winter To Watch Out For: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Emami Ltd. by 3.6%/2.1% following higher than expected gross margin expansion and higher volume growth at 2% in Q2.

Emami has given cautiously optimistic outlook given benign raw material prices, expected pickup in rural demand and likely traction from various new launches under Zandu and international business.

Q2 saw volume growth of 2% led by robust growth in both modern trade and e-commerce channel. Emami remains positive on over-the-counter healthcare, Navratna and new launches under Boroplus.