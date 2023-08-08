Emami Q1 Results Review - Some Tailwinds And Many Execution Improvements: ICICI Securities
Segmental performance; double-digit growth in pain management and healthcare.
ICICI Securities Report
Emami Ltd. reported robust double-digit growth (+16% YoY) in non-summer portfolio, while summer portfolio was impacted by unseasonal rains in key markets.
Growth was driven by the return of double-digit growth in pain management and healthcare range which is encouraging. Scale-up of Dermicool (+9% YoY) is also progressing well with the launch of new campaign and low unit pack stock keeping units to induce consumer trials.
We believe Emami has been taking several initiatives (distribution expansion, new product launches, continued brand investments and improved performance in new-age channels) to drive growth, but results are yet to be seen.
Weak macros further added to the pain which we believe should improve going forward. Maintain 'Add'.
