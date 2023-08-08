Emami Q1 Results Review - Muted Margin Performance; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital
Strong growth across non-summer portfolio.
Dolat Capital Report
Emami Ltd.’s operational performance was ahead of our estimate given better revenue growth and lower than estimated raw material costs during the quarter.
Domestic business grew 7% with 3% volume growth while international business reported 8% YoY growth. On constant currency international business reported 11% increase.
Modern trade grew by 45% while e-com jumped 47% YoY in Q1 FY24. Emami is continuously improving its share in the new trade channels and is expected to accelerate sales (+250/260 basis points in modern trade/e-com to 9.7/9.7%).
Though Q1 performance exceed our estimate, we have maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share at Rs 18.1/19.1 considering high seasonality in the business.
Going ahead, we believe that with rural demand improvement and softening in raw material prices would remain key growth triggers.
Considering recent run-up in the stock price, downgrade to 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 475 (25 times FY25E EPS).
