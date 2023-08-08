Emami Q1 Results Review - Muted Margin Performance; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Emami Ltd.’s operational performance was ahead of our estimate given better revenue growth and lower than estimated raw material costs during the quarter.

Domestic business grew 7% with 3% volume growth while international business reported 8% YoY growth. On constant currency international business reported 11% increase.

Modern trade grew by 45% while e-com jumped 47% YoY in Q1 FY24. Emami is continuously improving its share in the new trade channels and is expected to accelerate sales (+250/260 basis points in modern trade/e-com to 9.7/9.7%).

Though Q1 performance exceed our estimate, we have maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share at Rs 18.1/19.1 considering high seasonality in the business.

Going ahead, we believe that with rural demand improvement and softening in raw material prices would remain key growth triggers.

Considering recent run-up in the stock price, downgrade to 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 475 (25 times FY25E EPS).