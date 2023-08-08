Emami Q1 Results Review - Cautiously Optimistic Outlook: Prabhudas Lilladher

Emami Ltd. has given cautiously optimistic outlook which factors in softening raw material inflation, expected pickup in rural demand and increased ad spends behind core brands.

Q1 saw volume growth of 3% as summer portfolio reported 5% decline in sales due to unseasonal rains across India. Emami remains positive on over the counter healthcare, male grooming with double digit sales growth expectations while Kesh King, Boroplus and Navratna will report 6- 8% compound annual growth rate.

E-commerce and modern trade continue to grow well ahead of company and have potential to grow 15-20% with target salience to ~25% of domestic sales.

Emami is investing for growth with-

new launches in existing categories like Boroplus, Zandu, Kesh King and new product launches in D2C, investment in new D2C new age businesses and modern trade, increase in direct town coverage to 60,000 (from 52,000) by FY24 and increasing ad-spend to gain market share.

We estimate 18.8% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and value the stock at 25 times March-25 EPS assigning a value of Rs 517 (unchanged). Retain 'Accumulate'.