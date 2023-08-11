Elin Electronics Q1 Results Review - New Product Launches To Support Growth Revival In H2: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
Elin Electronics Ltd.’s weak Q1 result was driven by all segments. After a likely muted Q2, management expects healthy revival in H2 on expectations of good festive demand and strong product launch pipeline.
Thus, for FY24, management reiterated low-to-mid-teens revenue growth, with Ebitda margin reaching 7%. A Rs 2.25 billion capex (Q1: Rs 416 million) will be to set up capacity for economy-mid segment products, mainly in small appliances.
Mixer grinder capacity for entry and mid-range products is expected to be operational by Sep 2023. Backward integration through production linked incentive scheme for LED lighting could drive margins.
We retain our estimates and expect 15%/29%/53% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E, after a weak 11%/6%/-1% CAGR over FY20-23, with Ebitda margin expanding 160 bps to 7.7%.
Return on invested capital too should expand 580 bps to ~17% in FY25E. On expectation of a healthy revival in business performance, we maintain 'Buy' on Elin with an unchanged target price of Rs 197, based on 15 times FY25E EPS of Rs 13.1.
