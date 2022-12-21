Elin Electronics IPO - Strong Play In Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry: ICICI Direct

Elin Electronics Ltd. operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry. It is a manufacturer of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans and small/ kitchen appliances, etc. for leading brands in India.

Elin’s addressable EMS market size in key product segments where it is present is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% by FY26 to Rs 41,600 crore.

A diversified product portfolio enables the company to serve leading brands in the EMS industry. Its market share across its product categories ranges between 7% and 12%.

Elin has strong relationships with its marquee customers for over a decade.

The company is focusing on addition of new product categories to gain wallet share of existing customers as well as to acquire new customers.

The company is focusing on expanding share of original design manufacturing (contributes ~10% to the overall revenue) to the business and also expanding its medical diagnostic cartridges business supported by backward integration.