Elin Electronics IPO - Strong Play In Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry: ICICI Direct
Company's addressable EMS market size in key product segments where it is present is likely to grow at a CAGR of 29% by FY26.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct's IPO Report
Elin Electronics Ltd. operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry. It is a manufacturer of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans and small/ kitchen appliances, etc. for leading brands in India.
Elin’s addressable EMS market size in key product segments where it is present is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% by FY26 to Rs 41,600 crore.
A diversified product portfolio enables the company to serve leading brands in the EMS industry. Its market share across its product categories ranges between 7% and 12%.
Elin has strong relationships with its marquee customers for over a decade.
The company is focusing on addition of new product categories to gain wallet share of existing customers as well as to acquire new customers.
The company is focusing on expanding share of original design manufacturing (contributes ~10% to the overall revenue) to the business and also expanding its medical diagnostic cartridges business supported by backward integration.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Elin Electronics IPO: All You Need To Know
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Elin Electronics IPO - Leading Electronics Manufacturing Services Provider: Reliance Securities
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Elin Electronics IPO - Investment Rationale, Strategies, Key Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.