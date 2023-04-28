El Nino And Its Impact On Indian Economy: CareEdge Analysis

The significance of the monsoon for India's agriculture is unquestionable as it serves as a crucial water source for agricultural activities. Approximately 50% of the country’s net sown area relies on the monsoon rains, which also replenish water reservoirs.

The summer monsoon season, spanning from June to September, accounts for 80% of the total annual rainfall, coinciding with the main crop-growing season, Kharif.

The season is responsible for producing major crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and sugarcane. States with limited access to irrigation rely even more heavily on a normal monsoon.

Despite contributing only around 18% to India's gross value added, agriculture employs around half of the country's workforce (Niti Aayog, 2022).

Improved agricultural production can also alleviate pressure on food inflation, especially in cereals and pulses. Therefore, a favourable monsoon is critical in supporting rural demand and keeping food prices in check.