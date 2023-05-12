Eicher Motors Q4 Review- Robust Quarter, Record Profitability; Levers For Growth Across Segments: ICICI Direct
Average selling prices at Roya Enfield, profitability at VE Commercial Vehicles arm surprised positively
ICICI Direct Report
Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a healthy performance in Q4 FY23. Average selling prices at Roya Enfield, profitability at VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. arm surprised positively while operating margins were at 24.5%, up 150 basis points QoQ (gross margin up 250 bps).
Consolidated revenues were at Rs 3,804 crore, up 2.2% QoQ. Consequent consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 906 crore, up 22.2% QoQ.
Key triggers for future price performance:
With incremental consumer preference towards premium space and RE’s dominant position in more than 250 cc segment domestically aided by affordable launches (i.e. Hunter 350) as well as new launches in pipeline, we expect RE volumes to grow at 7.2% compound annual growth rate in FY23-25E (albeit on a high base).
Tangible steps being taken in electric vehicle space with record high ~Rs 1,000 crore capex earmarked for product development and manufacturing setup as well as inorganic presence through stake in stark mobility (premium EV bikes).
With capabilities showcased in alternate fuel technologies domain like battery electric vehicles, fuel cells, compressed natural gas, etc, and cyclical upswing domestically, commercial vehicle volumes at VECV are expected to grow at 11% CAGR in FY23-25E.
Leveraging its brand image globally and strengthening is presence in overseas markets in mid-weight category through more than 350cc segment products.
With levers in place return on capital employed seen at 25.4% by FY25E.
