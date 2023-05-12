Eicher Motors Q4 Review- Robust Quarter, Record Profitability; Levers For Growth Across Segments: ICICI Direct

Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a healthy performance in Q4 FY23. Average selling prices at Roya Enfield, profitability at VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. arm surprised positively while operating margins were at 24.5%, up 150 basis points QoQ (gross margin up 250 bps).

Consolidated revenues were at Rs 3,804 crore, up 2.2% QoQ. Consequent consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 906 crore, up 22.2% QoQ.

Key triggers for future price performance: