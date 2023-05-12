Eicher Motors Q4 Review - Beat Led By Better Product Mix, Price Hikes, Raw Material Savings: Motilal Oswal

In Q4 FY23, Eicher Motors Ltd. exceeded expectations with a consolidated Ebitda margin of 24.5% (versus our estimate: 23.5%), driven by better product mix, price hikes, and commodity savings.

We are upgrading our consolidated earnings per share for FY24/FY25 by 2.5%/6% to factor in for-

the price hike of May 2023 in Royal Enfield, normalisation of mix for RE, and better margins for VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

For RE, we are factoring in for average volumes of 80,000/90,000 per month for FY24/FY25 and Ebitda margins at 25%/26.1%.

Valuations at 24.5 times/19.3 times are largely reflecting the expected volume and margin recovery, but not for the potential risk from the upcoming launches of Bajaj-Triumph in mid-size motorcycles in India and global markets.