Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review - Valuation Caps Upside: Dolat Capital

Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a stable performance in Q4. Ebitda margin expanded 150 basis points QoQ to 24.5 % due to commodity tailwinds, price hike and better geography mix.

We expect after grand success of Hunter 350 will help in gaining market share in rural and urban space and will provide much-needed boost to small studio outlets volume.

It will also help to accelerate the volume of export (will be used as an entry level bike for the global market). However hunter contribution is increasing in overall volume (currently contributes 22-25%) which will restrict realization growth and margin expansion both.

We retain our positive view on Eicher Motors due to its leadership in the two-wheeler premium segment, strong product pipeline and network expansion.

Over the past few quarters, Eicher’s effort on new product launches, strengthening dealership network and margin recovery is impressive. We forecast 16% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.