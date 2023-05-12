Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review - Strong All-Round Execution: ICICI Securities

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 standalone Ebitda margin at 24.7% was up 80 basis points QoQ, driven by 120 bps gross margin improvement on account of better sales mix, raw material cost reduction and higher mix of accessories, amid no benefit from operating leverage as scale was largely flat QoQ.

Royal Enfield benefitted from bike industry growth of 12% in FY23, with premium bike segment (within that) growing ~32% and RE (within that) growing ~41% YoY to reach domestic bike market share of ~7% (Source: SIAM).

Exports volume of RE crossed 100,000 units in FY23; it is targeting one million global middle weight bike market to expand by gaining share. VE Commercial Vehicles saw strong volume growth of 42% YoY to ~80,000 units in FY23 and recorded highest-ever quarterly volume of 26,376 units.