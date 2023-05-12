Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review - Steady Performance; Margin Tailwinds Present: Prabhudas Lilladher

We marginally trim our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share estimate by less than 1% to factor in 4Q results and management commentary. Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 consolidated Ebitda margin at 24.5% came above BBG consensus (24%) but missed our estimate (25.1%); margins expaned 150 basis points QoQ given-

higher-thanexpected average selling prices on better mix, lower commodity prices and price hikes; despite de-inventorisation impact.

Royal Enfield was an exception in auto space and didn’t see weakness on rural side. RE has planned multiple product launches over next two years, which should aid volume growth.

On the commercial vehicle side, VE Commercial Vehicles should benefit from continued growth in the CV industry. Eicher Motors remains our preferred pick in the two-wheeler space as we anticipate-