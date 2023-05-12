Eicher Motors Q4 Results Review - All Round Performance: Yes Securities

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 consolidated results were better with ~7%/4% beat to our/street leading to margins beat by ~130 basis points/60 bp to our/consensus at 24.5% (up 80 bp YoY/ 150 bp QoQ). This was largely due to-

record average selling prices at Royal Enfield which 2% YoY (8% QoQ) at Rs 175,300/unit (estimate Rs 167,000/unit) and VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. margins came in better at 10% (estimate: 8%).

Eicher Motors’ margins expansion ahead to be gradual as stabilisation of Hunter contribution to be supported by price hikes plus operating leverage and increased share of exports.

However, this would be partially offset by raw material tailwinds bottoming out. We raise FY24/25 consolidated earnings per share by 4.5%/5.8% to factor in for higher average selling prices and better than expected VE Commercial Vehicles margins.

After witnessing severe headwinds over last 24-30 months, we expect volumes to grow ~14% CAGR over FY23-25E (versus -7% CAGR in FY20-22).

Recent launches could be an inflection point for RE as a completely new and improved platform could drive a revival. VE Commercial Vehicles would continue to see a cyclical recovery in volume and profit, in turn boosting consolidated profit after tax compound annual growth rate to 23.5% over FY23-25E.