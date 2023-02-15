Eicher Motors Q3 Results Review - Steady Outlook, Gradual Margin Recovery Under Way: ICICI Direct
Consolidated revenues for Q3 FY23 were at Rs 3,721 crore up 5.7% QoQ.
ICICI Direct Report
Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a mixed performance in Q3 FY23.
Consolidated revenues for Q3 FY23 were at Rs 3,721 crore up 5.7% QoQ. Average selling prices at Royal Enfield, were flat QoQ at ~Rs 1.6 lakh/unit. Royal Enfield sales volumes were at ~2.21 lakh units, up 6.6% QoQ.
Ebitda for the quarter was at Rs 857 crore with margins at 23%, down 30 basis points QoQ.
Eicher Motors reported ~64 bps gross margin decline (amid adverse product mix) and limited operating leverage gains (other expense as percentage of sales, down just ~40 bps).
Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 741 crore, up 12.8% QoQ. The company’s share of profit from VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. joint venture was at Rs 63.9 crore.
