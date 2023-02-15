Eicher Motors Q3 Results Review - Margins To Recoup As Tailwinds Exist: Prabhudas Lilladher

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 consolidated Ebitda margin at 23% came below our estimates of 24.3% and contracted 30 basis points QoQ given lower-than-expected avarage selling prices at Royal Enfield on inferior mix and price protection to customer.

Royal Enfield will continue to focus on expanding reach of Hunter model to rural and exports markets to keep up the growth momentum. RE has also planned multiple product launches over next two years, which should aid volume growth.

Operating leverage, higher share of exports, increase in mix of spares and merchandise revenue should help margins in the medium term, in our view.

Eicher Motors remains our preferred pick in the two-wheeler space as we anticipate volume growth from new product launches, higher export revenue mix, increase in mix of spares and merchandise revenue to aid both revenue growth and margin expansion.